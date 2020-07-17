Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Wingstop stock opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $146.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

