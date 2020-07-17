JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Neutral

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,509,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Analyst Recommendations for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

