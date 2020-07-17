Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

SC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.28. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $144,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

