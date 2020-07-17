SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

SLM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in SLM by 1,828.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 5,099.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

