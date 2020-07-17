Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MPLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.87.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mplx by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,471 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,224 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,991 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,782,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,959 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

