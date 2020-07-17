Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,646.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $2,794,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $148,278,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $108,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.