Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,646.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $2,794,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $148,278,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $108,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.