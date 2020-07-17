Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBI. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.