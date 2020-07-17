Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,495,000 after purchasing an additional 352,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fortinet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after purchasing an additional 386,796 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,460,000 after purchasing an additional 222,833 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.