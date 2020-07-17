Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.