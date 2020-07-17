HSBC Upgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Buy

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATUS. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $565,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,601,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,250,568. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.