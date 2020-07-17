Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 166,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 439,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Now Covered by Barclays
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Now Covered by Barclays
CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Coverage Initiated at Barclays
CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Coverage Initiated at Barclays
Cinemark Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group
Cinemark Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group
Barclays Initiates Coverage on American Tower
Barclays Initiates Coverage on American Tower
Wingstop Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research
Wingstop Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Synchrony Financial to Neutral
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Synchrony Financial to Neutral


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report