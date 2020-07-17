Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 166,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 439,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

