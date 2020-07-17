Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $360.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $310.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.75.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $321.89 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $1,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

