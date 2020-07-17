H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NYSE HRB opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,527.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H & R Block will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

