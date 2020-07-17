Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.62. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

