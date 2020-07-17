BofA Securities Upgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to “Neutral”

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50. BofA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after acquiring an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,725 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,004,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,955,000 after acquiring an additional 379,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,139,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,563,000 after acquiring an additional 677,254 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

