Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Viela Bio from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Viela Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of VIE stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

In other Viela Bio news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $16,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

