GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. GAP’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.