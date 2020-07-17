Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.00. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $768.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,387,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,574 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $5,963,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

