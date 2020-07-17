UBS Group Upgrades Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Buy

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

