Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.33% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $18.80.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.