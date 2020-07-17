Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $1.42 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 166,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,414 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.