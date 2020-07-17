HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLXN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.10. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

