Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) PT Raised to $2.60 at HC Wainwright

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUG opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

