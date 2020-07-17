NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. NMI has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth $42,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NMI by 774.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 792,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701,849 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in NMI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 568,500 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $5,027,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $4,809,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

