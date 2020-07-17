Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Hold

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,355,000 after buying an additional 2,157,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,117,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $23,689,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $19,354,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,254,000 after buying an additional 763,461 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

