Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

IONS opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $73.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

