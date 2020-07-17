HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.50. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 1,445.53%. Equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in electroCore by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 134.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 169.9% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 105.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

