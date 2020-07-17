Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Renaissance Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

