Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

ORGO has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $349.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 124.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

