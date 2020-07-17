Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Plymouth Ind Re reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

Get Plymouth Ind Re alerts:

Plymouth Ind Re stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. Plymouth Ind Re has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Ind Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Ind Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.