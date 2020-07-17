Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.