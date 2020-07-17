Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.05. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sidoti cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $22,823,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $815.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.61.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

