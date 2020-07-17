The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -485.33 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,024,400 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

