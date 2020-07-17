$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celestica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Celestica posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celestica will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celestica from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Celestica stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $927.22 million, a P/E ratio of -42.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. Celestica has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 2,234,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $14,957,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 494.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,295,344 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after buying an additional 1,275,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 1,260,575 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

