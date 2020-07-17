Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will post sales of $38.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.40 million and the lowest is $35.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $68.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $232.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.30 million to $236.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $261.83 million, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $276.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSII opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

