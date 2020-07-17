$182.66 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will post $182.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.72 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $169.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $826.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.20 million to $849.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $985.87 million, with estimates ranging from $890.40 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.76.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $294.19 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total value of $810,522.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,942 shares of company stock valued at $118,525,250 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after buying an additional 1,402,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 457.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after buying an additional 493,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $121,950,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

