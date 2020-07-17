$182.66 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will post $182.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.72 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $169.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $826.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.20 million to $849.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $985.87 million, with estimates ranging from $890.40 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.76.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $294.19 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total value of $810,522.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,942 shares of company stock valued at $118,525,250 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after buying an additional 1,402,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 457.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after buying an additional 493,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $121,950,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Plymouth Ind Re Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share
Plymouth Ind Re Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Corp. Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Corp. Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share
The Carlyle Group Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
The Carlyle Group Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Celestica Inc This Quarter
$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Celestica Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.21 Million
Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.21 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report