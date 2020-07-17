Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post sales of $35.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.41 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $26.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $131.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.53 million to $140.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $126.95 million, with estimates ranging from $115.70 million to $135.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.34 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 454,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,012,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 128,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.