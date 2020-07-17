Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC):

7/17/2020 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2020 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

7/7/2020 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2020 – Prospect Capital is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/5/2020 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/30/2020 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2020 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/20/2020 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

5/18/2020 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

