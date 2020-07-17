Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post $27.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.20 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $52.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $260.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $314.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $361.00 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $413.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.55. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $10.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 85,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

