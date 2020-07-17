Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to announce $5.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $5.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $23.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.38 million to $26.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.00 million, with estimates ranging from $18.79 million to $24.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million.

CHMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 173,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 112,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

