Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Immunomedics (IMMU)

7/14/2020 – Immunomedics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Immunomedics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2020 – Immunomedics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Immunomedics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Immunomedics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Immunomedics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

7/6/2020 – Immunomedics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $55.00.

7/2/2020 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2020 – Immunomedics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunomedics reported a narrower-than-expected loss in the first quarter. The company got a significant boost with the recent FDA approval for its lead drug, Trodelvy, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of patients with mTNBC. The commercial launch of the drug is underway. The successful commercialization of the drug will bring in sales for the company. Meanwhile, Trodelvy is being evaluated in several label expansion studies, including earlier-line settings for breast cancer and other cancer indications. A late-stage study on the candidate was recently halted due to its compelling efficacy. Immunomedics is also evaluating acituzumab in other cancer types. A potential label expansion of the drug will further boost growth prospects. However, competition is stiff from bigwigs in the market. Pipeline setbacks will also weigh on shares.”

6/19/2020 – Immunomedics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2020 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/28/2020 – Immunomedics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $37,630,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $31,724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,297 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in Immunomedics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

