Patterson Companies (PDCO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

7/2/2020 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2020 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/29/2020 – Patterson Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/26/2020 – Patterson Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Patterson Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

6/24/2020 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

6/18/2020 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2020 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/3/2020 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Patterson Companies' consistent efforts to drive profitability in core business were evident from its performance. A broad spectrum of products cushions it against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are acting as the primary catalysts. On the back of strong performance, the company raised outlook for fiscal 2020, thereby instilling investor optimism in the stock. The company ended third-quarter fiscal 2020 on a strong note,wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. However, the company witnessed a decline in operating income in the quarter under review. Coronavirus outbreak poses another threat to the stock. Patterson Companies has underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

5/21/2020 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

