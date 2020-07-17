PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $127.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

