Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $192,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,536,820. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

