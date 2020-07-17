Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) to Hold

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NEPH opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $65.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,391,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nephros by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.