Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective (up previously from GBX 140 ($1.72)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.76) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.34.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Analyst Recommendations for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

