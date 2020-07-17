3i Group (LON:III) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of 3i Group (LON:III) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 970 ($11.94) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on III. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 852 ($10.48) to GBX 940 ($11.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 974 ($11.99) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,015 ($12.49) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

LON III opened at GBX 867 ($10.67) on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8.28 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,189 ($14.63). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,034.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.23.

3i Group (LON:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (75.50) (($0.93)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.20). On average, analysts expect that 3i Group will post 11263.8448603 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

