Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 229.67 ($2.83).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 181.80 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.60. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($28.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.41.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

