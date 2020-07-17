Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 503 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 515 ($6.34) to GBX 503 ($6.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

INF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 559 ($6.88) to GBX 528 ($6.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.63) price target (down from GBX 700 ($8.61)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 530 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 676 ($8.32).

INF stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.35) on Wednesday. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 4.64 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.09). The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 470.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 576.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,011.96 ($16,012.75). Also, insider John Rishton purchased 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,303 ($2,834.11). Insiders have acquired 3,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,410 in the last ninety days.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

