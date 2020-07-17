Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 661

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 678 ($8.34) to GBX 661 ($8.13) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

PSON has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 555 ($6.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 624.18 ($7.68).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 548 ($6.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 546.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 539.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 951.20 ($11.71).

In other Pearson news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($246,476.30).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

